‘Here we go’ - Fabrizio Romano confirms £25m transfer after Newcastle United 'interest' and Leicester City bid
Soule spent last season on loan at Frosinone where he netted 11 goals and registered three assists in 36 Serie A games. Soule returned to his parent club this summer but was heavily-linked with a move away as they looked to raise funds.
The 21-year-old had suitors in the Premier League with Newcastle United and Aston Villa among those credited with an interest in the winger. However, it was newly-promoted Leicester City that showed the most concrete interest and submitted a bid worth a reported £21m for Soule.
However, that was rejected by Juventus as they held firm on their £25m valuation. And that has seemingly paid off with reports that Roma have matched that fee and will sign Soule this summer.
Posting on X, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano revealed that Soule was close to joining Daniele De Rossi’s side: ‘Matias Soulé to AS Roma, here we go! Deal in place for talented winger after verbal agreement revealed. €26m fixed fee, €2m easy add-ons and €2m difficult add-ons package and 10% sell-on clause to Juventus. Five year deal to Soulé, wanted by Friedkin and de Rossi.’
Newcastle United are in the market for a winger this summer and have recently been linked with a move for Chelsea’s Noni Madueke. Leicester City, meanwhile, under new boss Steve Cooper, are preparing for their return to the Premier League but have a potential points deduction looming over them.
