Noni Madueke: Newcastle United transfer latest after ‘agreed terms’ claims

Newcastle United are in the market for a versatile forward this summer with the right-wing position one they will look to strengthen before deadline day.

A priority position for Newcastle United to strengthen this summer is in attacking areas with a versatile forward among the positions that will be looked at. Speculation that Callum Wilson could leave the club, coupled with his injury record, means cover for Alexander Isak is required.

Reports linking Miguel Almiron with a move to Saudi Arabia have also grown in recent times with a replacement also needed for him, if he is to end his five years on Tyneside. A whole host of players have been linked with a move to St James’ Park, among them is reportedly Chelsea’s Noni Madueke.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Who is Noni Madueke?

Madueke came through the ranks at Tottenham Hotspur before joining Eredivisie side PSV Eindhoven as a 16-year-old in 2018. He would rise through PSV’s academy before becoming a fairly regular member of the first-team.

His performances in the Netherlands convinced Chelsea to spend £28.5m in January 2023 to sign him - a month that also saw the Blues spend over £100m on Enzo Fernandez and almost £90m on Mykhailo Mudryk. In a season-and-a-half at Stamford Bridge, one that has seen him play under three different managers, Madueke has registered nine goals and three assists from 46 games in all competitions.

He has represented England at youth level and was part of the England Under-21’s side that won the U21 European Championship last summer.

How would he fit into Newcastle United’s starting side?

Madueke plays predominantly on the right wing, although he can play anywhere across the front-line. He is left-footed with his play style compared to that of Arjen Robben by his personal football coach Saul Isaksson-Hurst during an interview with the Athletic in 2023.

Howe’s Newcastle United have been at their best when they have used inverted wingers to attack defenders and really threaten the opposition goal. Anthony Gordon did that superbly last season, whilst the successes of Joelinton and Miguel Almiron the season prior played a big part in helping them to secure Champions League qualification.

What’s the latest on Newcastle United’s interest in Madueke?

Madueke has been linked with a move to St James’ Park throughout the summer with Newcastle listing the 22-year-old alongside Michael Olise as an option to strengthen at right-wing - according to the I. Olise has since moved to Bayern Munich.

Football Insider have reported that Newcastle United have ‘agreed’ personal terms with Madueke over a move this summer, although the clubs have not come to any agreement over a deal. The report also claims that he is now ‘first choice’ for Newcastle this summer, ahead of the likes of Jarrod Bowen and Crysencio Summerville, both of whom have been linked with a move to Tyneside this summer.