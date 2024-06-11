‘Here we go’ - Newcastle United to complete second summer transfer
Bournemouth defender Lloyd Kelly is expected to become Newcastle United’s second signing of the summer with his move to St James’ Park nearing completion. Kelly is available on a free transfer after the Cherries confirmed he will leave the club when his contract expires at the end of the month.
And Kelly is expected to switch the south coast for the north east and reunite with former boss Eddie Howe on a free transfer. Kelly, who can play either at centre-back or at left-back, played 25 times in all competitions for Bournemouth last season under Andoni Iraola.
Taking to X to provide an update on Kelly’s proposed move to Newcastle United, Fabrizio Romano wrote: ‘Newcastle have completed verbal agreement to sign Lloyd Kelly as free agent from Bournemouth, here we go confirmed! It's done and sealed with medical to follow for Kelly as Newcastle player, never been in doubt. Exclusive detail: contract to be valid until June 2028.’
After missing out on Tosin Adarabioyo, who opted to move to Chelsea despite coming close to an agreement with the Magpies, Kelly will join Newcastle to provide Premier League experience in defence and competition for the likes of Dan Burn and Lewis Hall. Hall, meanwhile, is set to have his permanent move to the club confirmed soon after spending last season on-loan from Chelsea.
The summer transfer window opens on Friday 14 June and will run for 11 weeks before closing on Friday 30 August. Newcastle United have also been heavily-linked with Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford this summer.
