The latest transfer talk from St James Park as Newcastle United are told to move for a Premier League winger.

Former Newcastle United striker Andrew Cole believes a current Premier League star can provide his old club with a solution to one of their major headaches during the summer transfer window.

The Magpies have already been active over the last month after completing the free transfer signings of Bournemouth defender Lloyd Kelly and Birmingham City’s veteran goalkeeper John Ruddy. Eddie Howe’s goalkeeping options were further increased by the addition of Nottingham Forest stopper Odysseas Vlachodimos and former loan signing Lewis Hall is now a permanent member of the United squad after completing a reported £28m switch to St James Park.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

There have been departures with club stalwarts Matt Ritchie and Paul Dummett named on a list of 18 first-team and academy players to be released when their contracts came to a close last month. The Magpies battle with the Premier League’s profit and sustainability regulations also brought a hectic period of activity in the final days of June as Gambian international winger Yankuba Minteh was sold to Brighton and Hove Albion in a deal believed to be worth in excess of £30m and academy graduate Elliot Anderson also departed as he joined Nottingham Forest.

Discussions over the latter of those deals were said to have involved the possibility of Forest winger Anthony Elanga moving to St James Park and Newcastle are believed to retain an interest in the Sweden international. Although the United hierarchy are focused on signing a centre-back and a striker before the end of the summer transfer window, a versatile winger is said to be high on the agenda and Elanga is being considered alongside the likes of West Ham United and England star Jarrod Bowen, Juventus youngster Mathias Soule and Wolverhampton Wanderers winger Pedro Neto. Their eagerness to strengthen in wide areas could be increased further is a number of Saudi Arabia Pro League clubs follow up their interest in Miguel Almiron over the coming weeks.

The Magpies have already been given an insight into Elanga’s ability after he gave Dan Burn a torrid time during Newcastle’s dramatic 3-2 win at the City Ground in February - and former Magpies striker Cole, who scored 68 goals in 84 appearances during a two-year stay at St James Park - believes the former Manchester United winger would be a good addition for his old club.