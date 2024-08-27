Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Eddie Howe has told Newcastle United fans what they can expect from new signing Lloyd Kelly as he made his full debut for the Magpies at the Vitality Stadium.

Kelly began the season on the bench against Southampton, but played a crucial role coming off the sidelines to preserve their 1-0 lead. He was then handed his first start against his former club Bournemouth on Sunday and lasted just shy of 70 minutes before being replaced by Lewis Hall.

Like many of his teammates, Kelly had a difficult afternoon on the south coast as Newcastle struggled for rhythm against Andoni Iraola’s side with Hall enjoying more success following his introduction to proceedings as they pushed for an equaliser. Kelly became the club’s first signing of the summer but fitness issues meant he had a limited pre-season.

Asked by the Gazette what fans can expect from the 25-year-old this season, Howe responded: “I think you saw a taste, he can bring a really good defensive mentality to whichever position he plays. He has real versatility, he can play centre-half and left-back and that’s one of the things that we really loved about him.

“He has real speed, he’s very, very quick for a defender, very athletic over short and long distances. I think since he has come here he has used the ball really well and technically he has been at a really high level so I think you can expect to see those things.”

Howe and Kelly worked alongside each other for one season at the Vitality Stadium following the defender’s £13m move from Bristol City in 2019.