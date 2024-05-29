Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle United transfers: Another goalkeeper has emerged as a potential signing for the Magpies this summer.

Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford has emerged as a potential target for Newcastle United this summer as they look to strengthen their goalkeeping department. With Loris Karius set to leave when his contract expires and uncertainty surrounding Martin Dubravka’s future at the club, the Magpies will likely look into signing a new back-up for Nick Pope.

Trafford, who moved to Turf Moor for £19m last summer, had a mixed season with the Clarets, but he has been included in Gareth Southgate’s preliminary Euro 2024 squad. The 21-year-old has featured at youth levels for England but has yet to make his senior bow for the Three Lions.

Trafford was the goalkeeper for England Under-21’s last summer as they triumphed in the European Championships - a competition that saw Anthony Gordon named as Player of the Tournament. Trafford, meanwhile, didn’t concede a single goal throughout the tournament and even saved a late penalty from Spain in the final to help his side over the line.

Speaking after that game, Gordon was full of praise for his teammate, describing him as ‘incredible’: “I fully trust him to save anything at this point,” Gordon said.

“He’s been outstanding all tournament. He possibly could have won player of the tournament being a goalkeeper, which is incredible. Didn’t concede a goal all tournament.”