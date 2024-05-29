Newcastle United confirm departure of 428-game duo as five players released by club

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Newcastle United have confirmed the departures of five players.

Newcastle United have confirmed that Matt Ritchie, Paul Dummett, Loris Karius, Jeff Hendrick and Kell Watts will all leave the club when their respective contracts come to an end. Dummett was the club’s longest-serving player having made 213 appearances for the Magpies with his final outing coming in Newcastle’s final day of the season win over Brentford at the Gtech Community Stadium.

Ritchie, meanwhile, had spent eight years on Tyneside following his move from Bournemouth in 2016. Ritchie played a key role in helping Rafa Benitez’s side win the Championship that season and was one of the club’s ‘leadership group’ under Eddie Howe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Karius departs having made just two appearances for the Magpies with his debut coming in last season’s Carabao Cup final. Hendrick and Watts have both spent the season on-loan in the EFL at Sheffield Wednesday and Wigan Athletic respectively.

Speaking about the quintet, Howe said: "I’d like to say a huge thank you to each of the players leaving the club this summer. They have all given so much to the cause in their own ways, and I know our supporters will join me in wishing them every success with the next step in their careers.

"It’s easy to judge players by appearances and goals, but the contribution made to the club by Paul and Matt in particular really has been immeasurable over many years. They have had a huge influence on our progress as a team and as a club.

“They have been incredible people and players to work with. Their dedication, professionalism and leadership in the dressing room during my time here has been first class, and they will bring undoubted quality and experience to their next clubs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Matt Ritchie’s final Newcastle United goal came against Bournemouth as he rescued a late point for the Magpies.

“It’s also a significant moment for Kell, who has been with the club since he was eight. Kell is a top professional with an outstanding attitude, and his next club will be incredibly fortunate to have him. I wish the players and their families the very best for the future.”