Lewis Miley hasn’t featured for Newcastle United in over seven months but is edging closer to a return.

Miley’s last appearance came during their FA Cup defeat against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium back in March. A back injury ruled him out of the rest of that season, before he picked up a foot injury during pre-season.

Miley has been named in their last two matchday squads, for their Premier League defeats against Brighton and Chelsea, but is yet to make his return to action. Speaking about the teenager and whether he is closing in on a return to the team, Howe told the Gazette that the club are being extra cautious over the midfielder and are keen not to ‘overuse’ him this season: “He’s an outstanding player, he’s shown that in coming back to training,” Howe said.

“You’d expect to see some rustiness from him technically or some physical development still to go, but I think he’s come back physically like a changed athlete. He’s more solid and filled out which will naturally come as he gets older, but he looks like he’s used his time away from the training pitch very well.

“Technically he has been really, really good so I have got no issue, I think he looks in a really good place. It’s just a case of managing [his workload] he’s still very young, he’s had a couple of injuries which reflected on maybe we overused him last year and we don’t want him to get injured again. I think small steps initially for Lewis, but hopefully he can progress into playing some big minutes for us.”