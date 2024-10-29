Eddie Howe addresses Newcastle United fan frustrations after Sandro Tonali sub ‘boos’

Eddie Howe has addressed Newcastle United fan frustrations after a smattering of boos following his decision to substitute Sandro Tonali at the weekend.

Tonali was replaced by Longstaff in the 68th minute against Chelsea, a move that was greeted by a smattering of boos from the away end at Stamford Bridge. The Italian has yet to complete 90 minutes for the Magpies this season, despite doing that on three occasions for Italy.

Howe addressed those boos on Sunday, sympathising with supporters whilst reiterating every decision he makes is for the benefit of the team. Howe was again asked his thoughts on fans frustrations ahead of their second meeting with Chelsea, he responded: “Firstly, I love the fact that supporters regard Sandro in the highest esteem as I do, that for me is really pleasing. The only thing I would ask is that any frustrations towards me or any decisions are reflected after the game and not in the moment.

“I think it’s difficult then for the players coming onto the pitch. Not that it should necessarily affect their performance, but it does create an element of doubt. The difficult decision I have, especially in midfield, is I have three outstanding players starting the game, then you’re losing the game, and you’re trying to make changes that you feel can help us, without leaving it too late as there’s always thing in my mind if you give a player ten minutes, they don’t really get into the game and find their rhythm.

“It’s a delicate balance to do that. I either have to take a wide player off or take one of the midfielders off or both, depending on how many players I bring on.

“I am a manager that likes to make early changes, especially if we’re chasing the game. I’ve got experience and history behind that to give the players coming onto the pitch the best opportunity to perform.

“Someone has to come off and when you look at our team, that’s a difficult decision because wherever you’re looking, especially if you’re making a change in midfield. Ultimately I judged it on goals and creativity and trying to get as many of them in the team as we chase a game.”