‘Hopefully it’s nothing’ - Newcastle United midfielder suffers fresh injury blow

Jamie Miley has picked up an injury whilst on-loan at League Two side Newport County.

Miley joined Newport County in the final days of the summer transfer window but is still waiting to make his league debut for the club. The 20-year-old was a regular fixture during pre-season for Newcastle United, but joined the League Two side in order to gain more regular first-team football.

Newport have started the season well, but were defeated 4-1 at home to Port Vale this weekend, ending the game with nine-men following two second-half red cards. Miley didn’t feature in that game after being injured in their Bristol Street Motors Trophy defeat to Cheltenham Town in midweek - another game that County finished without 11 men on the pitch following Jacob Carney’s red card just before the break.

Speaking about Miley’s injury and the reason for his absence against Port Vale, Newport boss Nelson Jardim said: “He felt some fatigue, as a precaution we have done a test but I don’t know the results yet. He will be assessed but hopefully it’s nothing.”

Miley’s younger brother Lewis, meanwhile, also remains sidelined after picking up a foot injury during pre-season. The 18-year-old enjoyed a brilliant breakthrough season last campaign but missed all of pre-season through injury and is expected to be out until around the end of the month.

Callum Wilson, though, is edging closer to a return as the Magpies prepare to face Wolves at Molinuex on Sunday - a venue that saw Wilson bag a brace back in October.