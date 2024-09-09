Newcastle United players have enjoyed a largely successful international break with one starring in successive wins for his country.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Premier League has taken a back seat as international football takes centre stage with UEFA Nations League and World Cup qualifiers being played across the globe. The Magpies headed into the break sat 5th in the Premier League table and still unbeaten in all competitions, something they will hope to preserve when they face Wolves on Sunday in their return to action.

Before then, however, a few members of Eddie Howe’s squad have international commitments to attend to, whilst others have concluded a very fine break. Although Howe has been handed a potential injury blow during the break.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Here, we take a look at how all of Newcastle United’s international representatives have got on during their time away from the club:

Bruno Guimaraes

Guimaraes played over an hour for Brazil as they defeated Ecuador 1-0 in a World Cup qualifier. Brazil’s next game on Wednesday could see Guimaraes come up against a familiar face.

Miguel Almiron

Paraguay picked up an impressive point away against Uruguay in a World Cup qualifier. Paraguay face Brazil on Wednesday in Asuncion.

Emil Krafth

Krafth withdrew from international duty due to an injury he picked up during the win against Tottenham Hotspur. It is believed to only be a minor issue, although he isn’t expected to feature at Molineux with Fabian Schar, who has retired from international duty, back from suspension.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nick Pope

Pope was named on the bench for England’s win over the Republic of Ireland on Saturday. England face Finland at Wembley on Tuesday night in their second Nations League game.

Will Osula

Osula continued his good form in-front of goal for Denmark Under-21’s as he netted against Iceland in an U21 European Championship qualifier. The Danes would go on to lose the game 4-2.

Alexander Isak

Isak has starred for Sweden during the international break, scoring three goals as they defeated Azerbaijan and Estonia in the Nations League. Isak netted a brace out in Baku and could have had a hat-trick, but opted to allow teammate Viktor Gyokeres to take a penalty and wrap up a 3-1 win.

Isak was on the scoresheet again against Estonia as Sweden blew away their opponents. He was taken off with just over ten minutes to go and thankfully has seemingly avoided injury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Martin Dubravka

Dubravka, whose Slovakia side will face Sweden in the next international break, kept two clean sheets against Estonia and Azerbaijan as his country earned two Nations League wins. Dubravka played 90 minutes in both games.

Anthony Gordon

Gordon impressed during his 77 minutes against the Republic of Ireland. He could, and possibly should, have opened his account for the Three Lions but saw a one-on-one effort saved well before his pass set up Declan Rice’s opener. England face Finland at Wembley on Tuesday night in their second Nations League game.

Anthony Gordon vies for the ball with Matt Doherty during the UEFA Nations League match between Ireland and England at the Aviva Stadium | AFP via Getty Images

Jamal Lewis

Fresh from securing a move to Sao Paulo, Lewis was back in Europe to represent Northern Ireland in their Nations League openers. Lewis was a substitute in their 2-0 win over Luxembourg and played the full game as they were defeated 1-0 away in Bulgaria.

Sandro Tonali

Tonali’s first call-up to the Italian national team started superbly as he helped Italy overcome France 3-1 at the Parc des Princes. Tonali played a key role in Italy’s equaliser with a delicious backheel flick to assist Federico Dimarco.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tonali was one of the best players on the pitch in Paris and had fans salivating at what he could bring to Newcastle United this season. Italy face a trip to Israel this evening.

Odysseas Vlachodimos

Vlachodimos kept a clean sheet as Greece defeated Finland 3-0 in Athens. The former Nottingham Forest man is yet to feature for the Magpies since his move from the City Ground but could square-off against England in October. Greece face the Republic of Ireland on Tuesday night.

Tino Livramento

Livramento has been forced to wait for his senior England debut after being named only as a substitute by Lee Carsley for the game at the Aviva Stadium. England face Finland at Wembley on Tuesday night in their second Nations League game and the former Southampton man will be hopeful of receiving his first cap in that match.

Lewis Hall

Hall was a 68th minute substitute for England Under-21’s as they were frustrated in a goalless draw with Northern Ireland in Ballymena. England will face Austria at Kenilworth Road in their second game of the break.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leo Shahar

Shahar started two of England Under-18’s games during the international break. He wasn’t included in the squad for their draw with Portugal but played roles in their other draws against Switzerland and France.

Trevan Sanusi

Sanusi’s main highlight of the break was scoring a brilliant opener for England Under-18’s against Switzerland. The youngster was given the ball on the left before smashing home an effort into the far corner with his right foot to give his side the lead shortly before half-time. He played the second-half of their draw with France.

Alex Murphy

Murphy wasn’t included in the Republic of Ireland Under-21’s squad for their win over Turkey. He will be hopeful of featuring against Latvia on Tuesday night.

Norway Under-20’s were defeated 2-1 by Portugal in Faro. Hernes played just under an hour.