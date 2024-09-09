Wolves’ Hwang Hee-chan has revealed his motivations for playing in the Premier League after being linked with a move away from Molineux this summer.

The South Korean international was linked with a move to Marseille during the summer transfer window - but was ultimately convinced to stay at Molineux by Gary O’Neil. Hwang netted an impressive 12 goals in the Premier League last season, enjoying a purple patch towards the beginning of the campaign that saw him score ten goals before the turn of the year.

That haul included a customary strike against Newcastle United during the 2-2 draw between the clubs at Molineux in October. That strike marked his fourth goal in five games against the Magpies, the most he has scored against any club during his time in England.

Although he is yet to score this season, Hwang will be hopeful of continuing that streak this weekend and has recently spoken about his ‘dream’ of playing in the Premier League: “When I was young, I watched every Premier League game,” he said.

“Playing in the Premier League was my dream, so when I arrived here, I felt very excited. I really wanted to play every game and show my performances.

“When I’m on the pitch I still think I need to enjoy this time – playing and training in the Premier League, that’s why I can give everyday 100 percent. That’s good enough motivation.”

Hwang and Wolves will welcome Newcastle United at the weekend without a league win this season having taken just one point from their opening three matches.