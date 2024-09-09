Newcastle United and Manchester United have been linked with a move for Adrien Rabiot as he remains a free agent.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rabiot left Juventus in the summer and remained a free agent as the transfer windows in Europe’s big five leagues came to an end. The 29-year-old has been linked with Newcastle United and Manchester United in recent times as they look for ways to strengthen their squads.

Whilst a move to the Premier League could be on the cards with free agent still allowed to be signed - clubs have until the end of this week to submit their 25-man Premier League squads - Rabiot has most recently been linked with a move to Saudi Arabia and Turkey. The Turkish transfer window closes on Friday but, according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, the Frenchman will not be on the move to either nation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Taking to X, Romano revealed that Rabiot’s ‘priority’ is to remain in one of Europe’s top five leagues: ‘Similar to Turkey, Adrien Rabiot has also currently no plans to accept any proposal from Saudi Pro League. His priority and desire remain European top 5 leagues.’

Rabiot spent five years at Juventus following his free transfer from PSG in 2019 and picked up a Scudetto during his time in Italy. Rabiot has been capped 48 times by France but was not named in the most recent French squad - one that tasted defeat against a Sandro Tonali-inspired Italy at the Parc des Princes on Friday night.