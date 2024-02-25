Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Liverpool won the Carabao Cup over Chelsea in dramatic fashion with a 118th-minute winner from Virgil van Dijk.

The match ended 0-0 after 90 minutes before the Liverpool skipper headed in the only goal of the game in the closing moments of extra time to secure the cup at Wembley Stadium. Van Dijk also had a goal controversially ruled out in normal time.

But could Liverpool's cup win impact the European qualification places in the Premier League?

The winners of the Carabao Cup are granted a place in the Europa Conference League unless the club has already qualified for another European competition. Last season Manchester United won the Carabao Cup and qualified for the Champions League which resulted in seventh place Aston Villa qualifying for the Conference League.

With Liverpool well on course to qualify for Europe based on their league position alone, the Europa Conference League place is almost certain to go to the next highest-ranked team in the Premier League. As things stand in the Premier League, that would be sixth place, but is likely to drop further down the table.

The Conference League position will drop to seventh should the winner of the FA Cup have already qualified for Europe on league position alone. And it could still drop further should England be granted an extra Champions League spot as a result of being the top two performing nations in European competition this season.

Just four points separate seventh and 11th in the Premier League as things stand. Brighton, who are competing in this season's Europa League, are currently seventh on 39 points while Chelsea are 11th on 35 points with a game in hand.

Wolverhampton Wanderers moved one point and one place above Newcastle United into eighth with a win over Sheffield United on Sunday to take them to 38 points. The two teams face each other at St James' Park this coming weekend.

West Ham United, who are also competing in the Europa League, are currently 10th on 36 points.