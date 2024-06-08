How much do England players get paid? Totals earned by Newcastle United, Man Utd and Arsenal men
Footballers at the top level earn some serious money and players heading to Euro 2024 this summer will be benefitting financially from it.
England head over to Germany in the hope that they can win the tournament with Newcastle United pair Anthony Gordon and Kieran Trippier included in Gareth Southgate’s final 26-man squad.
How much do England players get paid?
According to a report by WalesOnline back in 2022, England players are understood to earn around £2,000 per game. Since 2007 though, they have been donating that money to the England Football Foundation, which then gives it to charities. This system has raised more than £5 million in the last 15 years.
So even if the Three Lions make it all the way to the final in Berlin in July, they may not be getting as much money as many think.
As well as the match fee, there is a competition winning bonus scheme dependent on how far Gareth Southgate’s team go. The FA is believed to have a pot of money that would be shared if they win the whole thing, though the exact total is unknown.
Of course, manager Southgate would land a hefty sum if he guides his country to glory. He is out of contract later this year though and it remains to be seen whether he will be staying put. The bigger players of the squad will also earn commercial bonuses which may well total in the millions these days.
Who are the highest earners in England’s squad?
As per 90min, Harrry Kane is believed to earn around £415,000 a week playing in Germany for Bayern Munich.
Young star Jude Bellingham is said to bag around £345,000 a week in Spain with Real Madrid. He helped them win the Champions League after their win over his former club Borussia Dortmund. John Stones is said to be on approximately £250,000 a week at Manchester City.
Euro 2024 teams and groups
Group A: Germany, Scotland, Hungary, Switzerland
Group B: Spain, Croatia, Italy, Albania
Group C: Slovenia, Denmark, Serbia, England
Group D: Poland, Netherlands, Austria, France
Group E: Belgium, Slovakia, Romania, Ukraine
Group F: Turkey, Georgia, Portugal, Czech Republic
What is England’s aim at Euro 2024?
On whether he believes England can win Euro 2024, Southgate has said: “Of course everybody's waiting for the headline and I'd be an idiot if I said no. Equally if I say yes, that doesn't mean there's not a hell of a lot of work ahead of us.
“There's no doubt what's possible. But in knockout football, you could argue Arsenal and Manchester City were in the best three teams in the Champions League this year and neither got to where they would have hoped because it's one moment, it's fine margins. So that is our world and you're being judged on those moments. But are we one of the teams that can win it? Yeah, absolutely we are.”
England have never won the Euros though and reached the final for the first time back in 2020. However, they were beaten at Wembley on penalties by Italy.
