It was an emotional evening for Nottingham Forest midfielder Elliot Anderson as he made his full home debut against Newcastle United.

Anderson was controversially sold by Newcastle in June for £35million as the club scrambled to comply with Premier League Profitability and Sustainability Rules. It was a reluctant sale made by United with Eddie Howe keen to keep hold of the midfielder, who wanted to remain at his boyhood club.

But the decision to sell Anderson, along with Yankuba Minteh to Brighton & Hove Albion for £33million, helped Newcastle comply with PSR and avoid a potential Premier League points deduction.

After starting Forest’s win at Southampton ahead of the Carabao Cup second-round clash, Anderson was handed his full home debut at the City Ground. The 21-year-old could be seen speaking to the likes of Anthony Gordon and Sean Longstaff at length prior to the match and afterwards he had a quick glance over at his former teammates as they celebrated in front of a sold out away end.

Joe Willock opened the scoring for Newcastle after 18 seconds before Jota Silva equalised for Forest in the second half to take the match to penalties. Anderson came close to scoring himself but was withdrawn by the time Newcastle secured progress to the third round with a 4-3 shootout win.

Following the match, Anderson took to social media to react: “A night full of mixed emotions but enjoyed every moment.

“Unlucky to not progress to the next round. Good to see some familiar faces and thanks to everyone for their support.”