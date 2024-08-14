How to watch Carabao Cup draw as Newcastle United enter competition as highest-ranked club
and live on Freeview channel 276
Newcastle United will enter the second round stage of the Carabao Cup after missing out on European football. The Magpies, who finished 7th in the Premier League but missed out on continental qualification because of Manchester United’s triumph in last year’s FA Cup final, will join 12 other Premier League teams in the draw and enter as the highest-ranked club - based on last year’s finishing positions.
When is the Carabao Cup draw?
The draw for Round Two of the Carabao Cup will take place tonight following the conclusion of Leeds United’s clash against Middlesbrough. Burnley and Luton Town, who were relegated from the top-flight last season in 19th and 18th place respectively, will join 13 Premier League teams and the winners of all the Round One games played last night and tonight.
Is the Carabao Cup draw on TV?
Yes, supporters will be able to watch the Carabao Cup Round Two draw live on Sky Sports Football. Caroline Barker will host the draw with ties set to be regionalised. Newcastle United will of course be in the Northern Section of the draw.
