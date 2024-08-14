Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Newcastle United will find out their Carabao Cup Round Two opponents tonight when the draw is completed.

Newcastle United will enter the second round stage of the Carabao Cup after missing out on European football. The Magpies, who finished 7th in the Premier League but missed out on continental qualification because of Manchester United’s triumph in last year’s FA Cup final, will join 12 other Premier League teams in the draw and enter as the highest-ranked club - based on last year’s finishing positions.

When is the Carabao Cup draw?

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The draw for Round Two of the Carabao Cup will take place tonight following the conclusion of Leeds United’s clash against Middlesbrough. Burnley and Luton Town, who were relegated from the top-flight last season in 19th and 18th place respectively, will join 13 Premier League teams and the winners of all the Round One games played last night and tonight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Is the Carabao Cup draw on TV?

Yes, supporters will be able to watch the Carabao Cup Round Two draw live on Sky Sports Football. Caroline Barker will host the draw with ties set to be regionalised. Newcastle United will of course be in the Northern Section of the draw.

What changes have been made to the Carabao Cup this season?

Every game in the Carabao Cup will be shown on TV following a record domestic rights deal between Sky Sports and the EFL. The newly launched Sky Sports + will have all the games that are not picked to be broadcast on their usual football channels.