Newcastle United winger Miguel Almiron is wanted by MLS side Charlotte FC this summer, although the two clubs remain apart on their valuation of the Paraguayan.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Almiron has been linked with a move away from Tyneside ever since news of interest from Saudi Arabia made headlines in January. The Paraguayan remained at the club throughout the winter window and continued to be a regular under Eddie Howe, although injury issues did impact his end to last season.

After representing his country at the Copa America this summer, the 30-year-old returned back to pre-season training and featured in Japan as well as against Stade Brestois in the Sela Cup on Saturday. However, speculation that he could be on his way out of Newcastle United has risen again in recent days with news that Charlotte FC have made an approach over potentially signing the winger this summer.

Almiron joined Newcastle United from the MLS back in January 2019 and may be open to a return to the USA. Before joining the Magpies, Almiron spent two years at Atlanta United, scoring 22 goals in all competitions and becoming a real fan favourite at the Mercedes-Benz Arena.

Charlotte FC, meanwhile, are managed by former Aston Villa man Dean Smith and currently sit 6th in the MLS Eastern Conference and have a squad that includes former Burnley duo Scott Arfield and Ashley Westwood.

There are complications involved in Almiron’s potential move to Charlotte FC, however, with the main stumbling block being that the MLS transfer window closes on Wednesday 14 August, giving the clubs less than 48 hours to strike a deal. Furthermore, Newcastle will likely demand around £20m for Almiron - more than double Charlotte FC’s previous highest spend on a transfer.

According to Keith Downie, a delegation from the MLS club are in England as they attempt to thrash out a deal for Almiron, but the deadline and gap in valuations mean that there will have to be compromises made very quickly if Almiron is to leave in the coming days. The Paraguayan’s sale would also reinforce the need for Newcastle United to strengthen at right-wing and give them just over two weeks in order to get a replacement to the club.