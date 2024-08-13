Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Will Osula made his first Newcastle United appearance at the weekend as the Magpies retained the Sela Cup with a win over Stade Brestois.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 21-year-old had his move from Sheffield United confirmed on Thursday morning and was thrown straight into the mix at St James’ Park on Saturday as the Magpies concluded their pre-season preparations. Osula impressed during that match and completed just-shy of 70 minutes with only a late flag from the assistant denying him a first goal in black-and-white during the first-half.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle United will pay the Blades around £15m in all for the Danish Under-21 international, with Osula likely to act as back-up for Alexander Isak and Callum Wilson during the upcoming campaign on Tyneside. As a physical and quick player, Osula can also play out wide if needed and speaking to the Gazette, he detailed what he believes are his strengths and what Newcastle United fans can expect from him during his time at the club.

Osula said: “I like to run in behind, use my pace, create goals for me and my team and to work hard for the team. If needed I can play anywhere in the front three. Left wing, right wing, striker, wherever the gaffer needs me, I will play that.”

Joining a new club is never easy, but Osula will have a familiar face on Tyneside as he links up with Jason Tindall again, someone he worked with during their time at Sheffield United together. Osula will be keen to impress Tindall and Eddie Howe and has already revealed his excitement at working with the pair: “He wants to improve me.” Osula said of Howe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He has helped a lot of younger players here and helped polish them and make them better. So hopefully I can be part of that.

“I can only improve under the gaffer and the coaches here. Also I know Jason Tindall from when he was at Sheffield United. A great coach.”

A Premier League opener against Southampton awaits Newcastle United and Osula on Saturday with the Magpies looking to make it a triple-header of opening day wins following victories over Nottingham Forest and Aston Villa in the previous two seasons.