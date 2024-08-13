Watch Newcastle United’s brilliant away kit launch video that fans already love

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Newcastle United have released their new away kit for the 2024/25 season with a brilliant launch video.

Taking place on a train with a mix of supporters, current squad members and famous faces from the past, the video builds to a crescendo as David Ginola is revealed in the new away kit. The design takes inspiration from their 1995/96 away shirt - one that is routinely involved in conversations as the best ever shirt of the Premier League era.

The kit launch video sees a group of Newcastle United fans boarding a train before being waved off the platform by Jacob Murphy replicating his famous gesture to Duje Caleta-Car after he was sent off during the first-leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final back in January 2023. Soundtracked by Stop! by Erasure, the video then shows Rob Lee acting as a steward on the train selling Newcastle Brown Ale.

Shay Given has a cheeky cameo before the singing of supporters is silenced by Jason Tindall with Eddie Howe trying to read Sir Bobby Robson’s autobiography. Nobby Solano is the next former player to make a cameo as he enters the screen playing a trumpet.

The camera then passes through the train to where the men’s and women’s first-team squads are enjoying food, including a ham and pease pudding stottie. Sean Longstaff is absent from the train, but is video called by Joelinton where it is revealed he is on holiday with brother Matty whilst wearing a Joelinton-inspired Hawaiian shirt.

WATCH THE LAUNCH VIDEO BELOW

As the video comes to a close, Lee Clark and Steve Watson are pictured among fans before the camera cuts to Ginola in the new kit. The Frenchman, who is synonymous with that 95/96 shirt, then says: “Here’s to the journey” before the video ends.

Unsurprisingly, with a plethora of famous faces, current players and ‘in jokes’ to enjoy, the video has gone down brilliantly with supporters, with many praising it on social media.

The kit is now available for supporters to buy via the Newcastle United website with men’s and women’s shirts priced at £80. Child kits are priced at £55 whilst ‘authentic’ versions can also be purchased for £110.