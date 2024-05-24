Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A-League All Stars v Newcastle United: Eddie Howe’s side have one more match on their post-season trip to Melbourne.

Newcastle United have one more game in Australia after defeating Tottenham Hotspur on penalties in their previous outing. Harrison Ashby’s penalty secured them their win over Spurs after the game finished 1-1 following goals from James Maddison and Alexander Isak.

Eddie Howe’s side now have one more game to go when they face off against an A-League All Stars side - one that will be managed by former Leeds United player Patrick Kisnorbo. Kisnorbo’s side will be made up of players from across the A-League and take on a Magpies side that will be heavily rotated from the one that started against Spurs.

Here, we take a look at everything fans need to know about, including how to watch, Newcastle United’s clash with the A-League All Stars team:

When is Newcastle United v A-League All Stars?

Newcastle United will take on the A-League All Stars at 8:05am (BST) this morning. The match, which will kick-off at 5:05pm local time, will be played at the Marvel Stadium in Melbourne.

Is Newcastle United v A-League All Stars on TV? Can it be streamed online?

The match will not be broadcast on TV in the United Kingdom, however, it can be streamed online. Much like their game against Spurs on Wednesday, Newcastle United supporters can watch the match on NUFC TV.

Fans can purchase the game for £4.99, with supporters who purchased a package ahead of the Spurs game also being able to access this match as part of that. Newcastle United members and season ticket holders were provided with a code to watch the game free of charge but had to redeem that by midnight on 21 May to access the game for free.

What’s the latest Newcastle United team news?

Howe is expected to name a rotated side for the game with the All Stars. Kieran Trippier is unlikely to feature whilst Bruno Guimaraes, Miguel Almiron, Emil Krafth and Alexander Isak have left the squad in order to further rest before international duty.