Newcastle United academy and women’s coach Chris Stygal has announced he will leave the club to pursue a 'new exciting opportunity'.

Stygal’s departure means that Newcastle United have now lost three coaches this summer from their academy ranks. The club are currently on the lookout for new Under-18 and Under-21’s head coaches following Graeme Carrick and Ben Dawson’s respective moves to Middlesbrough and Leicester City.

The club’s academy will be among new sporting director Paul Mitchell’s top priorities with the search for new coaches high up on his to do list. Stygal’s departure means the club’s younger academy sides are without a goalkeeping coach, as are Newcastle United Women’s side with Stygal having operated as their goalkeeping coach during his three years at the club.

Writing about his departure on LinkedIn, Stygal posted: ‘Today my tenure at Newcastle United Football Club ends as I have decided to pursue a new, exciting opportunity for the upcoming season. To be a part of the women’s transition to full-time and see players fulfil dreams of being professional footballers fills me with enormous pride.

‘Two promotions, back to back & crowds of nearly 30k at St James Park will live long in the memory. I will always be looking out for the results and supporting from afar. I have learnt an enormous amount from my time with the women’s team and men’s academy.

‘I’m looking forward to implementing the knowledge & skills learnt in a new environment. A massive thank you to all the staff, players & fans who collectively have shown what it means to represent this fantastic club.’