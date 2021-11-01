Despite sacking Steve Bruce almost a fortnight ago, Newcastle are yet to appoint his replacement and they now face competition from another Premier League side to secure their next manager.

Antonio Conte, who had been linked with a move to Tyneside when the £305m takeover of the club had been completed, is the current bookies favourite for the Tottenham job.

However, should a deal between Conte and Spurs fail to be agreed, then a familiar list of names and faces begin to emerge.

Brighton manager Graham Potter and former Roma boss Paulo Fonseca are also believed to be in line to take charge at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Both Potter and Fonseca have been heavily tipped to be Bruce’s replacement at Newcastle but would likely see the Tottenham job as a less-risky option right now given the great threat of relegation facing Newcastle United come May.

Furthermore, Eddie Howe, Erik ten Hag, Ronald Koeman and Roberto Martinez have also been tipped by Betfair to be the next man in the dugout at Spurs, further confusing the current managerial merry-go-round.

Whilst the new Newcastle owners have been reluctant to rush into a decision, wanting to ensure they get the right person in for the long-term as well as the short-term, developments at Spurs must now put Newcastle’s desperation for a new manager firmly in the spotlight.

