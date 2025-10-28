Newcastle United injury news: Eddie Howe has provided a major update ahead of their clash with Tottenham Hotspur in the Carabao Cup.

Eddie Howe has provided a major update on injuries ahead of Newcastle United’s clash with Tottenham Hotspur in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday night.

The Magpies continue their defence of the Carabao Cup with yet another tough test against Premier League opposition. Having beaten Bradford City in the last round at St James’ Park, Howe’s side once again get the benefit of home advantage against Tottenham Hotspur tonight, but face a side that are unbeaten away from home under Thomas Frank.

Howe’s side returned to winning ways in the Premier League on Saturday with a last-gasp win over Fulham. Spurs, meanwhile, defeated Everton 3-0 at the Hill Dickinson Stadium on Sunday as they moved up to third in the Premier League table.

Eddie Howe provides Newcastle United injury update

Speaking ahead of Wednesday night’s game, Howe addressed the injury issues affecting his squad. Sven Botman was substituted off after Fulham’s equaliser whilst Lewis Hall missed that game entirely through injury.

On the pair, Howe provided a mixed update on their expected return dates. On Botman, Howe confirmed that he hadn’t suffered concussion but revealed that there is doubt over whether he can participate against Spurs: “As I said after the game [on Saturday] there’s no concussion. It was a cut, a nasty looking cut for Sven.

“He’s had it stapled together. He didn’t train yesterday [Monday] so we will see how he is.”

There was hope, meanwhile, that Hall could be available sooner rather than later. With Tino Livramento and Yoane Wissa certainly ruled-out of action, Howe was asked for an update on the former Chelsea man and whether he was the closest of the trio to returning having missed their last four matches in all competitions.

Howe, though, ruled-out the possibility of him featuring against Spurs: “He is the closest. This game will come too quickly for him. We will see how he is for West Ham.”

The clash with Spurs comes slap bang in the middle of a gruelling fixture schedule that sees Newcastle United have to balance league, European and cup action. With games against West Ham, Athletic Club and Brentford to play before the November international break, Howe has confirmed that he will consider rotating his squad for Wednesday’s game, whilst also ensuring that his side have the best possible chance of emerging victorious and avoiding an early exit.

“It’s an important decision I’ve got coming up for this game because we want to progress, this competition means a lot to us as current holders and we don’t want to give that up easily,” Howe said. “But I have to trust the squad as well.

“We have some very good players that need football and need the opportunity to show their talents and what they can bring to the squad. So I think there will be an element [of rotation] but I have to try and get the balance right.”

Sky Sports will broadcast Wednesday night’s game in the United Kingdom. Kick-off between Frank and Howe’s sides at St James’ Park is at 8pm.