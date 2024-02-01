Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Former Newcastle United transfer target Hugo Ekitike is set to join Eintracht Frankfurt on loan from Paris Saint-Germain.

PSG have been trying to offload the 21-year-old forward since the summer and he has subsequently been frozen out of Luis Enrique's first-team plans. Despite plenty of interest from Premier League clubs such as West Ham United, Crystal Palace and Wolverhampton Wanderers, Ekitike is now reportedly set to join Bundesliga side Frankfurt on loan until the end of the season.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the deal includes a £26million obligation to buy at the end of the season. This comes after Ekitike snubbed the opportunity to join Frankfurt during the summer transfer window.

Newcastle are no strangers to snubs from Ekitike either having had a £26million bid accepted for the youngster by Stade de Reims in 2022. But Newcastle were unable to agree personal terms for Ekitike with with agent’s fees understood to have been a particular sticking point.