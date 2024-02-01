Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Former Newcastle United transfer target Armando Broja could leave Chelsea this deadline day.

The Blues have made the 22-year-old available for a loan move in the closing stages of the transfer window having previously rejected an offer from Wolverhampton Wanderers. According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea are after a £5million loan fee to allow Broja to leave temporarily for half a season.

Wolves remain interested in the Albanian forward while Fulham are also keen to bolster their attacking options. The young forward has scored twice in 19 appearances for Chelsea in all competitions this season.

The Magpies enquired about the forward's availability ahead of the 2022-23 season prior to signing Alexander Isak for a club record £63million. The Swedish striker is set for a spell on the sidelines after suffering a groin injury in the 3-1 win at Aston Villa on Tuesday night, leaving Eddie Howe's side without a fit senior striker.

Newcastle United's Swedish striker #14 Alexander Isak reacts during the English Premier League football match between Aston Villa and Newcastle United at Villa Park in Birmingham, central England on January 30, 2024. (Photo by Adrian DENNIS / AFP)

Callum Wilson is set to be back in contention this weekend after a four game absence with a calf injury. And Howe has already claimed that Isak's injury won't alter Newcastle's transfer plans with no major signings expected this deadline day.