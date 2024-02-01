Newcastle United & West Ham striker transfer target made available for £5m after Chelsea U-turn
Premier League transfers: Chelsea forward Armando Broja has been made available for a deadline day loan move.
Former Newcastle United transfer target Armando Broja could leave Chelsea this deadline day.
The Blues have made the 22-year-old available for a loan move in the closing stages of the transfer window having previously rejected an offer from Wolverhampton Wanderers. According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea are after a £5million loan fee to allow Broja to leave temporarily for half a season.
Wolves remain interested in the Albanian forward while Fulham are also keen to bolster their attacking options. The young forward has scored twice in 19 appearances for Chelsea in all competitions this season.
The Magpies enquired about the forward's availability ahead of the 2022-23 season prior to signing Alexander Isak for a club record £63million. The Swedish striker is set for a spell on the sidelines after suffering a groin injury in the 3-1 win at Aston Villa on Tuesday night, leaving Eddie Howe's side without a fit senior striker.
Callum Wilson is set to be back in contention this weekend after a four game absence with a calf injury. And Howe has already claimed that Isak's injury won't alter Newcastle's transfer plans with no major signings expected this deadline day.
Broja is available and still admired by Newcastle but Premier League transfer rules would prevent The Magpies from doing a deal even if they wanted to. Newcastle already have one loan player from Chelsea in Lewis Hall and Premier League rules state: "Under no circumstances, shall more than one be from the same club at any one time."