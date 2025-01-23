Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Newcastle United missed out on the signing of Abdukodir Khusanov earlier this month as he joined Premier League rivals Manchester City.

The Uzbekistan international was a name on many clubs’ shortlists heading into the January transfer window. Khusanov’s impressive performances for RC Lens eventually caught the attention of Manchester City who, after weeks of negotiations, secured a £33.8m deal for the defender.

That deal, which is subject to add-ons, stood as the highest fee a Premier League team had paid for a player this month before the Citizens went and topped it with a reported £59m to sign Eintracht Frankfurt striker Omar Marmoush. Khusanov’s move to the Etihad Stadium was confirmed earlier this week with the 18-year-old to potentially be handed his Premier League debut against Chelsea on Saturday.

Newcastle United, meanwhile, will watch Khusanov’s progress in Manchester with a keen eye, having been heavily-linked with a move for the defender before he joined Pep Guardiola’s side. The Magpies are yet to sign anyone this month as they remain cautious in ensuring they do not breach the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules.

Newcastle have been very quiet in their last three transfer windows because of those financial restrictions and according to Garait Khasbiullin, Khusanov’s agent, those same financial restrictions prevented the Uzbekistan international moving to Tyneside this month.

Speaking to Championat and translated into English, Khasbiullin said: “Newcastle was very close to a deal. They were even one of the favourites, and then they were the last to leave the race with City.

“As far as I understand, financial fair play also played a role. And they didn’t have enough time.

“Perhaps, if they had made an offer earlier, they would have managed to reach an agreement. Then City put so much pressure on Lens that it was difficult to make a comparable offer. The fact that the French needed this saving money also played a role.”

Lloyd Kelly, meanwhile, has been linked with a move away from St James’ Park this month. Juventus have been linked with the former Bournemouth man whilst Fenerbahce’s interest has waned since they announced the signing of Aston Villa’s Diego Carlos.