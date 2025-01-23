Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Newcastle United are amongst some of Europe’s elite clubs in the newly updated Deloitte Football Money League.

Newcastle United have been ranked 15th in the latest release of the Deloitte Football Money League - two places above their 17th place ranking in last year’s edition. The Magpies, who have seen revenues greatly increase in recent years because of commercial deals as well as their participation in the 2023/24 Champions League, have moved above European giants Juventus and are the seventh-highest placed English club, behind only the so-called ‘Big-Six’.

What is the Deloitte Football Money League?

As detailed by Deloitte themselves, the Football Money League ‘profiles the highest revenue generating football clubs in world football’ with this current data covering the 2023/24 campaign. Commercial revenue, matchday revenue and broadcast revenue is all taken into account with a cumulative total given to every club.

Deloitte Football Money League table

14. Inter Milan = €391m

15. Newcastle United = €371.8m

16. Juventus = €355.7m

20. Lyon = €264.1

What does it mean for Newcastle United?

Newcastle United have risen two places from their previous ranking and have overtaken Italian giants and two-time European champions Juventus in the rankings. That is mainly down to the Old Lady not qualifying for European football last season.

Newcastle United’s lack of continental football this year will likely see them drop down next season, however, it is clear from the current table that the club have increased revenues across the board. Newcastle United’s total revenue has increased from €287.8m from last year to €371.8m this year.

According to the Deloitte Football Money League data, Newcastle United’s matchday revenue for the 2023/24 season was €67.7m, broadcast revenue was €214.5m whilst commercial revenue came in at €89.7m.

Although this is significant progress for the Magpies, the Deloitte Football Money League also highlights the huge gap they still have to bridge if they want to compete with Europe’s top clubs. Real Madrid became the first club ever to post revenues of more than €1billion, whilst Manchester City’s €837.8m revenue stands at €466m more than Newcastle United.

Newcastle United’s commercial deal with Adidas will not have been taken into account in these figures, although, as previously mentioned, that will be counterbalanced by the removal of any revenue generated from taking part in European competition.

Aston Villa, meanwhile, have been included in the top-20 thanks to their run to the Conference League semi-finals and will likely see their revenues climb when the next Deloitte Football Money League is published. West Ham, however, like the Magpies, will have had a full season without European football and could see their position drop.