Newcastle United Supporters Trust issue Darren Eales ticket price freeze plea

Newcastle United Supporters Trust have issued an open letter to Darren Eales to freeze season ticket prices for the 2025/26 season.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Like many of their Premier League counterparts, Newcastle United increased the prices of their season tickets ahead of the season, with a need to grow revenue issued as the main reason for a price increase. Although prices for the 2025/26 season have yet to be announced, many Newcastle United fans are facing the prospect of a major price hike with long-term deals coming to an end this season.

As many as 10,000 fans signed up to long-term deals under the previous ownership, with the vast majority of those now set to see their season ticket price increase significantly next season. In response to this, and along with the Football Supporters Association’s ‘Stop Exploiting Loyalty’ campaign, one that Newcastle United Supporters Trust (NUST) have been involved in this season, NUST have issued an open letter to Darren Eales to ask the club to consider freezing ticket prices ahead of next season.

The letter, which was sent via email to the club and released on social media, calls on the club to freeze season ticket and member ticket prices next season to ensure ‘that attending matches remains affordable and accessible to all who wish to be part of the St James’ Park experience’.

Unfortunately, freezing ticket prices is not a common sight across the Premier League, although Brentford and Wolves have announced that they will not raise ticket prices next season - a move that NUST have called upon Newcastle United to copy. ‘As of this date, we are aware that Brentford and Wolves have frozen prices for next season, whilst Brighton have announced increases,’ the letter continued.

‘The optics and impact of a club the size of Newcastle United freezing ticket prices next season should not be underestimated.

‘Additionally, many fans have already felt the pull to spend significant amounts on new merchandise since the start of the current season, from kits to accessories, with these purchases representing not just an investment in the club’s success but a gesture of support during challenging economic times. The cumulative financial outlay of supporters is considerable and we urge the club to recognise this when considering any future pricing decisions.

‘Finally, with the Premier League television and commercial revenue up 17% to £12.25billion for the 2025-2028 cycle, many supporters will question why they need to be out of pocket when presented with such staggering figures.’

Recent figures from the Deloitte Football Money League show that, during the 2023/24 season, Newcastle United’s matchday revenue was €67.7m (£57.21m). Whilst that figure is expected to decrease because of no European football this season, qualifying for next season’s Europa League or Champions League will likely see that figure increase even further due to the Magpies being guaranteed four home matches, rather than three, in the newly-formatted league stage and a bigger chance of qualifying for the knockout rounds - something they failed to do during their 2023/24 efforts.