It has been a year to remember for Newcastle United left-back Lewis Hall.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hall became Newcastle’s most expensive teenage signing when his loan move from Chelsea became permanent for £28million in the summer. He then broke into the England senior squad, earning his first two caps last month.

At the start of the year, Hall struggled to get into Newcastle’s first team yet had ended 2024 as a key player in Eddie Howe’s side and a full England international.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It's been crazy, really,” Hall admitted. “Sometimes in football you don't get too much time to reflect on what's happened - you just have to go again, and I think momentum's a really important thing. I feel good at the minute, and I'm looking to continue that.”

Hall made his full England debut in a 5-0 win over Republic of Ireland at Wembley Stadium last month. He started the match alongside his Newcastle teammates Tino Livramento and Anthony Gordon.

It was the first time since Alan Shearer, David Batty and Rob Lee started together in 1997 that three Newcastle players had been named in the same England starting line-up.

(From L top to bottom) England's goalkeeper #01 Jordan Pickford, England's defender #02 Kyle Walker, England's defender #06 Marc Guehi, England's midfielder #17 Curtis Jones, England's striker #23 Noni Madueke, England's midfielder #10 Jude Bellingham, England's defender #12 Lewis Hall, England's defender #14 Tino Livramento, England's midfielder #04 Conor Gallagher, England's striker #09 Harry Kane and England's midfielder #11 Anthony Gordon pose for a team photo before the UEFA Nations League, League B - Group 2, football match between England and the Republic of Ireland at Wembley Stadium in London on November 17, 2024. (Photo by ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

“When you see the three names of the players who had been in the squad, I'd be lying if I said I watched them play - I wasn't born - but I know how good they were,” Hall added. “I've seen goals and highlights and you can tell from things like that how good they were and how much they meant to this club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“To be able to have that achievement as well as those players who were so iconic in the club is a really good feeling.”

Reflecting on his extended spell without playing last season, Hall added: “From the outside looking in, you can see why it would be a bit of an issue, just because of the price tag and things like that.

“I always had goals and places that I wanted to be, which the gaffer had set me. I knew that if I was doing everything he said that he wanted me to do, eventually, I would get my place in the team.

“Towards the end of the season, I managed to do that. From the outside looking in, you can see why people would be a little bit confused and maybe start to ask questions, but for me, it was just about continuing to do what the gaffer wanted me to do.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The gaffer's taught me a lot about the defensive part of my game, which I've improved a lot, and I feel like because of the situation I was in last year, it's made me stronger mentally and it's helped me deal with situations, which I think is a good life skill to have.

“Overall, I've just matured massively on and off the pitch, and I think that's a big thing in football.”

After featuring in just nine of Newcastle’s opening 38 games of last season in all competitions, Hall has now played in each of Newcastle’s last 29 games - the longest unbroken run of any player apart from club captain Bruno Guimaraes (49).