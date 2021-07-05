'I do not have any powers' - MP hits back at 'shouting' Newcastle United fans

Crouch, who is leading a Government review of football governance, was sent a letter by prospective buyer Amanda Staveley, who backed Mike Ashley’s calls for the Premier League to be transparent during the upcoming arbitration hearing.

Staveley’s PCP Partners, the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia and the Reuben brothers, have been attempting to take ownership of the Magpies since last year.

The Conservative MP quickly replied to Staveley and redirected the matter to the Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Oliver Dowden and Minister of Sport Nigel Huddleston.

Crouch reacted strongly to allegations she was "passing the buck", insisting she does not have the power to intervene.

She tweeted: “Dear Newcastle fans, stop shouting at me. I am doing an unpaid role looking at the future of football.

"I am not the sports minister. I do not have any powers to intervene in the proposed takeover. I am not "passing the buck" when I have no jurisdiction over the matter.”

Newcastle v Leeds selected for TV

Newcastle’s home game against Leeds United has been moved to Friday, September 17 after being selected for live TV coverage.

The game had initially been pencilled in for the Saturday but has been brought forward a day with an 8pm kick-off on Sky Sports.

The visit of Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds is the only contest involving the Magpies which has been affected by the announcement of the third set of fixture amendments of the new season so far.

