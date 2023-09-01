‘I don’t know’ - Chelsea boss drops major transfer hint on Newcastle United and Spurs ‘target’
Premier League transfer news: Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher has been linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge this summer.
Newcastle United, Bayern Munich and Tottenham Hotspur have been heavily-linked with a move for Conor Gallagher this summer, but Mauricio Pochettino has revealed the midfielder has a big part to play in his first-team plans this season. Chelsea’s huge spending over the last few transfer windows have seen Gallagher’s position in the team come under threat and Spurs have been linked with a deadline day move for the midfielder.
However, Pochettino has rebuffed these claims and reiterated that the England international is firmly part of his plans, although he has left the door slightly open for a potential move some time down the line. The Argentine said: "The players in the squad are part of the plan but then it is down to the club.
"Conor is a consistent player who can perform in different positions. We are so happy with him.
"Conor is showing great commitment to the club. He was captain two days ago against Wimbledon.
"He is an important player for us but what is going to happen in the future, I don't know."
Gallagher has featured in all three of Chelsea’s league and cup games so far this season and wore the captain’s armband during their Carabao Cup win over AFC Wimbledon on Tuesday night. Whilst Gallagher has had long-term admiration from St James’ Park, the £55m signing of Sandro Tonali earlier this summer and the emergence of Lewis Miley as a potential option for Eddie Howe has seen Newcastle’s interest in the England international wane over the summer window.