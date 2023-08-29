Eddie Howe faces a major selection dilemma ahead of Newcastle United’s clash with Brighton. Both Callum Wilson and Alexander Isak have impressed at times this season with the pair netting 31 goals between them since the beginning of last season.

It has been the Sweden international that has been given the nod by Howe in the three games to begin this campaign, however, with Isak now goalless in his last two outings, could a change be on the cards? When asked whether Isak was now his first-choice for a starting spot, Howe said: “Very difficult thing to call yourself that in any position.

“In my opinion, you have to earn the shirt every week. You can never lie back and think ‘that’s me established in this position’ because you are judged week by week.

“You are not judged on [the fact] you have done well for a year, now you can rest and enjoy what you have done. There is always another challenge, another game.

“You have to earn it all over again. So it is very much how it is with all our players. You go into every game starting on zero and you have to earn your place for next week.”

Wilson, meanwhile, began the campaign in exactly the same way he ended last season by grabbing a goal in their opening day of the season win over Aston Villa. Wilson was the club’s top-scorer last season, netting 18 goals - his highest season haul in a black-and-white shirt.

Callum Wilson scored against Aston Villa.

Despite opting to name the former Bournemouth man as a substitute in all three of Newcastle’s games so far this campaign, Howe has reiterated that the 31-year-old remains an important part of his squad going forward.

“Without a shadow of doubt.” United’s head coach said. “When you go into this season with the amount of games we have, you need quality players in every position.