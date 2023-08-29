Newcastle United will be backed by a sold-out away end on the south coast as Eddie Howe’s side look to banish the demons from Sunday’s disappointing defeat to Liverpool. However, the 3,000 strong Toon Army that will be backing United on the south coast face a weekend of travel disruption.

The ASLEF union will be striking on Friday, September 1 whilst the RMT Union will strike on Saturday, September 2. LNER services from Newcastle are set to be affected as well as Southern rail services from the capital to Brighton.

Newcastle United supporters have already been impacted by the decision to move the match at the Amex Stadium to a 5:30pm kick-off time on Saturday, meaning that even before strikes were announced, it would have been impossible for supporters to get back to the north east following the final whistle. Newcastle are yet to beat Brighton in the Premier League at the Amex Stadium with their only triumph coming in the Championship.