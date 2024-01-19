Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Gary Neville has revealed he would like to see changes to Financial Fair Play, claiming the current rules only serve to ‘protect the elite clubs’. Newcastle United’s finances have been hamstrung by the need to comply with FFP constraints and Neville believes that the rules need to be looked at - and has encouraged the Premier League to come to a decision over Man City’s 115 charges.

Speaking on the Overlap, Neville said: "I would like to see an amendment to FFP. I never agreed with it in the first place, the way that it currently is. It stops clubs, like Newcastle United with wealthy owners, from being able to get up to the top.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

"It was brought in by elite clubs to protect the elite clubs as they are the highest revenue-generating teams. I don’t like it and there needs to be a change to the rules.

“One of the diversion tactics is that they say that the Premier League are only picking on the small clubs, what about Manchester City? That’s the big elephant in the room, that City’s charges haven’t been brought forward.

"Accepting that it’s a lot more complex, I was uncomfortable that Richard Masters said there has been a date set (for a hearing), but he couldn’t reveal when it was. This told me that, and I might be wrong, we’re not going to like the date, it's maybe going to be in the summer, beyond this season.