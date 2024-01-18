Newcastle United transfers: Alan Pardew has tipped his former side as a ‘nice’ destination for one of Liverpool’s former players.

Here, we round-up all the latest transfer stories that have emerged surrounding Newcastle United and beyond:

Ex-Liverpool star tipped for Newcastle United move

Former Newcastle United manager Alan Pardew believes Newcastle United would be a good destination for ex-Liverpool striker Roberto Firmino should he decide to leave Saudi Arabia. Firmino, much like his Anfield teammate Jordan Henderson, has been linked with a move away from Saudi Arabia this month and Pardew believes that despite interest from Arsenal, the Brazilian could instead move to the north east.

Pardew told TalkSport: “I don’t see that [Arsenal]. They have Jesus there and that’s the same role really. But he is a top player and character. The morale compass that he has got going is great. You can bring him in and you know everyone is going to love him. The fans as well. He’s a good signing. I think Newcastle would be a nice spot for him. They could be interested.”

Firmino currently plays for Saudi Pro League side Al-Ahli but has scored just three goals in 19 appearances for the club. Al-Ahli also signed Allan Saint-Maximin during the summer, as well as former Manchester City winger Riyad Mahrez.

Armando Broja price tag ‘revealed’

Chelsea will reportedly demand a fee of £50m for Armando Broja this month. Broja has been linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge and the Blues are reportedly open to selling the Albanian international - with a move not dependent on them signing a replacement for him this month.

Broja has scored just two goals in 17 appearances in all competitions this season, having missed the majority of last season after suffering an ACL injury. Wolves, West Ham and Fulham have all been credited with an interest in the 22-year-old, however, according to the Telegraph, they will have to pay around £50m in order to lure him from Stamford Bridge.

