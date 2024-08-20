Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Aston Villa’s director of football operations has slammed the Premier League’s current Profit and Sustainability Rules after the Villains saw a motion to change them fail to pass earlier this summer.

The Premier League’s current Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR) don’t allow clubs to lose more than £105m over a rolling three-year period. Both Everton and Nottingham Forest fell foul of these rules and were docked points last season, whilst Newcastle United had to scramble at the end of June to sell both Elliot Anderson and Yankuba Minteh in order to avoid a similar fate.

Despite matching Newcastle United’s achievements from a year previous, Aston Villa also had to be creative in ensuring they didn’t face sanctions for breaching PSR before the end of June. PSR has meant that most clubs have been forced to be more cautious in the transfer market this summer, whilst the ‘traditional top six’ have seemingly been less affected by the constraints the rules create.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Speaking to TalkSport, Villa’s director of football operations, Damian Vidagany, revealed that his club’s ambitions are being hampered by the current rules: “It's true that we have the ambition to get there, to be among the best,” Vidagany said.

“I don't like the concept of the top six. I don't like this concept but to be near there is very difficult for the clubs that are trying to because it's a group of clubs that have more resources and it's easier to stick to PSR.

“For us, it's much more difficult and it's like we are trying to break the establishment, but the system is not allowing us to do it.”

Villa saw attempts to increase the losses allowed under PSR fail at the Premier League’s AGM back in June. Unai Emery’s side will take part in the Champions League this season and will benefit from the increased revenues and prize money from that competition.

However, Newcastle United will act as a warning sign for the Villains who did not benefit from their new Adidas deal or Champions League prize money until after June’s PSR deadline - something Villa will be wary of come the end of this season.