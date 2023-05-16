Leicester City manager Dean Smith is not a fan of Monday night football.

Smith will take his team to St James's Park on Monday night for a televised game which will have a significant bearing on what happens at both ends of the Premier League table.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leicester are second-bottom following last night's 3-0 loss to Liverpool, while third-placed Newcastle, preparing for Thursday night's home game against Brighton and Hove Albion, are pushing to secure Champions League football.

Smith, however, would rather the fixture was not on a Monday night.

"Of course I do (believe Leicester can survive)," said Smith. "I don’t like playing Monday nights, I don’t think it’s right. We'll certainly know what we'll have to do at St James’ Park next week."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leicester's players were booed at the half-time whistle as they trailed Liverpool 2-0 at the King Power Stadium.