'I don’t think it’s right': Leicester City manager Dean Smith's bizarre view on Newcastle United fixture
Leicester City manager has been speaking ahead of his relegation-threatened team's visit to St James' Park.
Leicester City manager Dean Smith is not a fan of Monday night football.
Smith will take his team to St James's Park on Monday night for a televised game which will have a significant bearing on what happens at both ends of the Premier League table.
Leicester are second-bottom following last night's 3-0 loss to Liverpool, while third-placed Newcastle, preparing for Thursday night's home game against Brighton and Hove Albion, are pushing to secure Champions League football.
Smith, however, would rather the fixture was not on a Monday night.
"Of course I do (believe Leicester can survive)," said Smith. "I don’t like playing Monday nights, I don’t think it’s right. We'll certainly know what we'll have to do at St James’ Park next week."
Leicester's players were booed at the half-time whistle as they trailed Liverpool 2-0 at the King Power Stadium.
"The crowd are here to see us try and win football games," said Smith. "They get disappointed when you're two goals down. No football fan wants to see their team get beat."