Nottingham Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis will not be allowed into the City Ground when his side face Newcastle United next month.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

The Magpies are due to make the trip to the City Ground on Sunday 10 November for what will be their second away game against Nottingham Forest of the season having already defeated them in the Carabao Cup back in August. Their clash next month will serve as the final game before the third international break of the season.

However, Forest owner Marinakis will not be allowed into the stadium having been issued a five-game ban by the FA for ‘improper conduct’ following their defeat against Fulham last month. That ban means Marinakis will not be allowed to attend any Forest match between now and their clash with Ipswich Town on Saturday 30 November.

Marinakis’ ban comes after the club were fined £750,000 for the tweet they posted during their clash with Everton last season. Forest will appeal both Marinakis’ ban and their fine.

To add insult to injury, Nuno Espirito Santo was handed a three-game touchline ban and will serve the first of those matches tomorrow night when Forest host Crystal Palace. Espirito Santo’s first game back on the touchline will come against the Magpies.

Morgan Gibbs-White, who has been linked with a move to St James’ Park in recent times, has also been handed a further one-game ban for his reaction after being sent off against Brighton in September. He will serve that against the Eagles on Monday night.