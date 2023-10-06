Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Former Newcastle United midfielder Kieron Dyer has been discharged from hospital after undergoing a liver transplant. Dyer was diagnosed with primary sclerosing cholangitis in October 2019 and required a transplant, something that the former Magpies man first revealed that he would need back in October 2021.

In a statement released this week, Dyer, who currently works alongside Paul Cook at National League side Chesterfield, expressed his gratitude after admitting he’s feeling ‘healthier than ever’. Dyer said: “In 2019 I was diagnosed with primary sclerosing cholangitis, a chronic liver condition that has no cure.

“Ever since that day, I knew that I would require a transplant. Three months ago, I was admitted to the Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge. A fortnight ago came the life-changing news that I was to be the recipient of a new liver, and would swiftly undergo a transplant. This morning I was discharged from hospital.

“Simply saying ‘thank you’ to the staff at the hospital feels insufficient. They have been extraordinary. Be it the nurses, porters, doctors or consultants, I have been blown away by the quality of care I received. I could not have been in better hands throughout, and my appreciation goes beyond words. I will never forget them.

“I know that the liver I have been given has come from someone of a similar age to myself and that is truly heart breaking. It is the generosity and kindness of others that gives those in my position a chance, and I will ensure I make the most of it. The gratitude I feel for the position I find myself in, has no bounds and I feel blessed to leave hospital feeling healthier than ever.

“I would like to thank my family who have offered extraordinary support during what has been a very tough period, and whilst there will inevitably be bumps in the road ahead, I return home with my optimistic outlook that I worried would never return.

Kieron Dyer

"Strangely, football has been even more important to me during this time. I have watched more games from my hospital bed in the last three months, than in any other period of my life. I want to thank my hometown club Ipswich Town who have been in regular contact with me, and also Chesterfield, where I am on the coaching staff after joining towards the end of last season. A particular thank you to the manager Paul Cook, who has given me the ability to contribute, even from hospital, where I’ve watched every fixture as the lads have made their way to the top of the National League table.