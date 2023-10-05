Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle United defender Kieran Trippier has been included in Gareth Southgate’s squad for the upcoming international games - but there is no place for either Sean Longstaff or Anthony Gordon despite both men putting in stellar performances for the Magpies in recent times.

Longstaff, who scored against PSG on Wednesday night, was viewed as an outside shot to be included by Southgate for the first time. Instead, Southgate has opted to call-up a tried and tested midfield which includes the likes of Jude Bellingham and Kalvin Phillips whilst Harry Maguire, who has endured a tough campaign for Manchester United, has also been included.

Gordon, meanwhile, starred for England Under-21’s in the summer and was named as player of the tournament during their triumph in the Under-21’s European Championships.

Despite intense competition, Gordon’s recent form for club and country was deserving of a maiden call-up to the senior squad. Gordon, who will miss Sunday’s trip to the London Stadium through suspension, will instead spend the international break on Tyneside in preparation for another hectic period of games that begins against Crystal Palace on Saturday, October 21 (3pm kick-off).

Nick Pope and Callum Wilson, who both went to the World Cup in Qatar with the Three Lions, have also been omitted from Southgate’s squad. Pope has kept three successive clean sheets in the Premier League and has conceded just one goal since the last international break.

Wilson’s haul of four Premier League goals this season, meanwhile, is bettered by only one English player, West Ham’s Jarrod Bowen who has five goals to his name.

England face Australia at Wembley on Friday, October 13 (7:45pm kick-off) before squaring-off against Italy in a Euro 2024 qualifier. A win in that match, which will also be played at Wembley, would confirm England’s qualification for Euro 2024.