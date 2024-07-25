‘I love him’ - Joelinton issues classy Eddie Howe message amid England links

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Joelinton has had his say on speculation linking Eddie Howe with the vacant England job.

Howe is believed to be among the FA’s top candidates to replace Gareth Southgate after he announced his departure from the role earlier this month. Howe, who has helped turn the Magpies from a team battling relegation to one that has challenged for European places in his first two full seasons at the club, is regarded as a favourite for the vacancy alongside Graham Potter and England Under-21’s manager Lee Carsley.

The former Bournemouth man is about to embark on his fourth season as Newcastle United head coach and Joelinton has revealed he wants to see Howe stay at St James’ Park ‘for as long as possible’. Speaking to the Guardian, the Brazilian said: “He’s done a lot for me since day one.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

“He’s a great coach, a great man. I love him. I have a lot of respect for him. He definitely changed my career; I will be grateful for ever. We love him here, we want him here. I know he can take us to the next level.

“To see his name [linked] with the England job shows how good he is, how well he’s done since he came here. But of course we want him to stay for as long as possible. We want to stay with him.”

Howe, meanwhile, addressed talk linking him with the England job whilst he and the team were out in Germany for a pre-season training camp: “So, for me, being very, very proud to be Newcastle manager, this is all about Newcastle,” Howe told reporters. “It’s not about England. So, as long as I am happy, feel supported, feel free to work in the way that I want to work, I have not thought of anything else other than Newcastle.

“I absolutely love the club. I love the supporters. I love where I am at in my career. There is no better place for me to be. That is how I feel.

“For me, it’s not about England. That is absolutely someone else’s conversation, not mine. Mine is Newcastle. To speak about something else while manager of Newcastle is wrong.