Alexander Isak controversially ended one streak and unfortunately continued another as Sweden beat Azerbaijan 6-0 on Tuesday night.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

It was the Newcastle striker’s 50th cap for his country as they secured Nations League promotion in style. Viktor Gyokeres scored four and Dejan Kulusevski scored twice at the Strawberry Arena in Stockholm.

Isak will feel he should have got in on the action himself having seemingly put Sweden 4-0 ahead in the first half with a fine solo effort controversially ruled out by VAR for offside and a second-half penalty saved. This saw Isak’s run of scoring in five consecutive games for club and country come to an end ahead of his return to Newcastle and Premier League action.

The 25-year-old’s missed penalty was also the third consecutive penalty he has failed to score. Isak scored eight successive penalties following his £63million arrival at Newcastle from Real Sociedad in 2022.

But after being unsuccessful from the spot against Burnley back in May, Isak has failed to score since. The striker missed a penalty against Girona in pre-season and now against Azerbaijan.

With Anthony Gordon also missing his last penalty against Everton, who steps up for penalty duties at Newcastle next will be interesting. Defender Fabian Schar was the last Newcastle player to successfully score a penalty for the club, having done so in the Carabao Cup win over AFC Wimbledon last month.

Fabian Schar scores a penalty against Wimbledon. | Getty Images

Elsewhere on international duty, Miguel Almiron scored for Paraguay in a thrilling 2-2 draw against Bolivia in 2026 World Cup qualifying. In the same group, Bruno Guimaraes’ Brazil drew 1-1 with Uruguay as their underwhelming qualifying campaign continued.

Brazil sit fifth in the group, one point ahead of Paraguay who occupy the final automatic qualification place.

Back in Europe, Martin Dubravka was omitted from the Slovakia squad for the 1-0 Nations League win over Estonia as they finished three points behind Sweden in the same group, securing a play-off place.

All players will now return to Newcastle in preparation for next Monday’s match against West Ham United at St James’ Park (8pm kick-off). During the international break, 13 first-team players took part in a warm-weather training camp in Saudi Arabia over the weekend.