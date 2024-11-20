Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Newcastle United’s owners have injected a further £35million into the club.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

A Companies House update confirmed that on October 30, 2024, Newcastle received a £35million cash injection by issuing one new share. The documents were made available on Companies House on Tuesday and it is the second time in 2024 that the club has received a financial boost in this manner.

Back in March, £37million was injected into the club by issuing one share, taking the 2024 investment in this manner up to £72million. As money is being put into the club in the form of shares rather than a loan, there is no debt or obligation to repay on the club’s behalf.

Newcastle’s ownership has changed since the previous cash boost with Amanda Staveley and Mehrdad Ghodoussi stepping away from the club in July. Their departure resulted in the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund’s stake increasing to 85% and RB Sports & Media’s increasing to 15%.

It has been a difficult year for Newcastle financially due to Premier League Profitability and Sustainability Rules. In June, the club felt they were forced to sell Elliot Anderson and Yankuba Minteh for a combined fee of £68million to Nottingham Forest and Brighton respectively in order to avoid a points deduction.

The Magpies’ spending during the summer transfer window was then limited with the club signing Lloyd Kelly and John Ruddy on free transfers, Will Osula for an initial £10million and Odysseas Vlachodimos for £20million in a deal done with Forest at the same time Anderson was heading in the opposite direction.

Newcastle will look to bolster their squad further in the January transfer window though head coach Eddie Howe has warned that it could be another quiet one for the club.

"It's unpredictable at the moment,” Howe said. “It's very difficult to see what is going to happen. I know no one wants to hear it, but January is always a difficult window in every window so I don't think we should necessarily go into it expecting any different to any other previous January.

“Transfer trading, generally, was down last summer compared to the previous summer so will this January follow suit and it's quieter across the board? Possibly, yes. These are things that don't go in favour of a busy window so without wanting to make predictions, I'd be surprised if it deviated from that.”