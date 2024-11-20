Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Newcastle United are putting plans in place for the January transfer window after a frustrating summer.

Marc Guehi remains on the club’s radar after unsuccessful negotiations with Crystal Palace in the summer. Newcastle will be in a stronger position regarding talks with Palace as Guehi enters the final 18-months of his contract - The Eagles also currently sit in the Premier League relegation zone with one win in their opening 11 games.

Eddie Howe has tempered expectations ahead of the January transfer window by claiming that he would be surprised if it was a ‘busy window’. It will be sporting director Paul Mitchell’s first full transfer window at the club having played a supporting role over the summer.

Newcastle’s owners have just injected a further £35million into the club through the issuing of a share, having done the same back in March with a £37million investment. While Guehi remains on The Magpies’ radar, the club are also looking further up the pitch with right-wing and attacking options being assessed.

One player who has started the 2024-25 season brilliantly is Brentford forward Bryan Mbeumo. The Cameroon international is another who has been linked with Newcastle and other Premier League clubs such as Liverpool, who are eyeing up replacements for Mohammed Salah.

The 25-year-old has scored eight goals in 11 Premier League matches for The Bees so far this campaign and has been valued at around £50million.

The Sun has now reported that Newcastle have made Mbeumo their ‘number one’ transfer target and would be willing to offer Callum Wilson as part of a cash-plus-player deal in order to push through a January move. Wilson hasn’t featured for Newcastle since May and has started just two matches in 2024 due to various fitness issues but boasts a strong scoring record in the Premier League when fit.

Wilson, who turns 33 next year, is also out of contract next summer and will be free to join any club unless Newcastle confirm an extension. The nine-time England international is closing in on a return to Premier League action for the first time in six months with West Ham United next up at St James’ Park on Monday.