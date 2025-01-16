Newcastle United reveal classy thing Anthony Gordon did v Wolves

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A brace from Alexander Isak and a strike from Anthony Gordon sealed a 3-0 win for Newcastle United against Wolves on Wednesday night.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After a first-half deflected strike from Isak set the Magpies on their way, the Swedish international added to his stunning recent tally of goals in the second half to increase Newcastle’s dominance. Gordon then added a third to rubber stamp the win and push his side above Chelsea in the Premier League table.

Gordon now has scored in four successive matches in all competitions but he will be hugely grateful to Isak for giving him the opportunity to extend that record on Wednesday night. Despite being on a hat-trick at the time and having the opportunity to become the first Magpies man to score three goals in a game at St James’ Park since 2019, Isak instead opted to roll the ball into Gordon’s path for the former Everton man to sweep home past Jose Sa, rather than go for goal himself.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Isak’s unselfishness in that moment did not go unnoticed with the St James’ Park crowd, nor did it to Gordon who, just moments after netting his eighth goal of the campaign, turned to his teammate and said: “That’s so unselfish. So unselfish.”

In a moment beautifully captured by Newcastle United on social media, the pair then embrace before their teammates come to join in with the celebrations. Gordon, Isak and their teammates now have very little time to rest and recuperate before the visit of Bournemouth on Saturday (12:30pm kick-off).