Newcastle United are on the lookout for a new Under-21’s head coach.

Ben Dawson has Newcastle United as their Under-21’s head coach to join Steve Cooper at Leicester City. Cooper was appointed as Enzo Maresca’s successor earlier this summer with Dawson to move to the King Power Stadium to take up a first-team coaching role.

Dawson’s departure means the Magpies will be searching for a replacement - one that new sporting director Paul Mitchell will have a big say in. Improving and instilling best practices in the academy system at the club is set to be high on Mitchell’s to-do list at the club.

However, Dawson’s departure, coupled with Graeme Carrick’s move to Middlesbrough, has left a big hole that needs to be filled this summer. The club have already added Jack Brazil as Under-16’s lead coach this summer and will be keen to get these two appointments right.

Dawson is a long-serving member of the Newcastle United coaching team and has held a variety of roles during his time in charge of the club. One of those came briefly as first-team head coach back in 2019.

At that time, Newcastle United were in China for the Premier League Asia Cup but managerless after Rafa Benitez’s departure. Steve Bruce would go on to be named as his permanent successor, but Dawson was placed in temporary charge of their games against Wolves and West Ham.

Dawson’s last game as Under-21’s boss saw his side lift the Northumberland Senior Cup at St James’ Park with a win over Blyth Town.

Speaking about Dawson’s departure, Newcastle United academy manager Steve Harper said: "Ben has been an important part of the Academy here for over a decade and has played a key role in the development of many players.

"I'm delighted that Ben has the opportunity to work in the first team at Leicester City. This development is testament to his work ethic and to the excellent coach development work at our Academy, supported by Ben, Neil Winskill and, more recently, Jack Ross.