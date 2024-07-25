Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle United face Hull City this weekend and supporters not in attendance at the MKM Stadium can watch the game online.

Newcastle United have confirmed that supporters can purchase a streaming pass to watch this weekend’s clash against Hull City as well as upcoming games in Japan and the Sela Weekender. Eddie Howe’s side travel to the MKM Stadium this weekend before embarking on a tour of Japan - one that will see them play games against Urawa Reds and Yokohama FM.

They will then return to England to prepare for back-to-back friendlies at St James’ Park as part of the Sela Weekender. They will face the Champions League duo of Girona FC and Stade Brestois - with the latter of those games seeing the Magpies defend the Sela Cup - one they won last year with victories over Villareal and Fiorentina.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Supporters can purchase passes to watch these games through the club’s website with discounts for those supporters who purchased Mags, Mags + and Junior Mags memberships. Mags + members will get the two games in Japan free of charge as a benefit of their membership, whilst the other three games against Hull, Girona and Stade Brestois can be purchased for £8.99. Junior Mags can get all five games for £14.99.

Discounted Pre-Season Match Passes must be purchased before 11:59pm on Friday 26 July. Members will get sent a one-time use promo code on email to receive this discount.

This announcement by the club comes as they teased a new Newcastle United app. A social media post on Wednesday night about the forthcoming app read: ‘The Official Newcastle United App, coming soon to iOS and Android! Get exclusive access to behind the scenes content from our men’s and women’s teams, matchday coverage and much, much more.’

And ahead of the club confirming that they will stream their upcoming pre-season games, it has been claimed that US streaming company, Endeavour Streaming, who also have similar platforms with Tottenham Hotspur, UEFA TV, UFC Fight Pass and the WNBA among others, have entered into a partnership with Newcastle United to show live coverage of their pre-season friendlies along with highlights, player interviews and documentaries.

Endeavor Streaming President Fred Santarpia said: “Football fans are some of the most passionate, engaged fans in the world and Endeavor Streaming has established itself as a key strategic partner in clubs’ audience engagement strategy. We’re proud to work with Newcastle United to bring its global fanbase even more live action, exclusive content and personalized experiences, to help build deeper, more meaningful relationships.”