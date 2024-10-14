Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Arsenal summer signing Mikel Merino admitted he left the ‘door open’ to a Premier League return after a positive experience at Newcastle United.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Merino joined Arsenal from Real Sociedad in a deal worth up to £32.67million in the summer. The Spanish midfielder’s move came six years after his last spell in the Premier League with Newcastle United.

Merino joined Newcastle on an initial loan move from Borussia Dortmund which was later made permanent after an impressive start. But the midfielder struggled to build on his early promise at St James’ Park and was sold to Sociedad after one season, making 25 appearances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Although Merino’s spell at Newcastle was brief, it left a lasting impact on the Euro 2024 winner, as he told Spanish outlet La Opinion de A Coruna: “[A transfer to] The Premier League had caught my attention because I enjoyed myself a lot at Newcastle and I always left the door open to returning. I don’t know what my future will be like.”

Former Newcastle United midfielder Mikel Merino | Getty Images

Merino’s debut for Arsenal was delayed due to injury but he finally featured for the club in the 3-1 win over Southampton before the international break.

Discussing the start of his spell at Arsenal and working under fellow Spaniard Mikel Arteta, Merino added: “[Arteta] is a coach who is very passionate about what he does. He loves the tactical and also the emotional aspect of group management.

“I am very motivated by having people like that because I am also passionate about my thing, being a footballer. Mikel infects you. That caught my attention and also how he has turned around a club that was in a difficult situation.”