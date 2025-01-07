Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Eddie Howe wants Martin Dubravka to stay at Newcastle United and sign a new contract despite having a move to Saudi Arabia lined up.

Dubravka is understood to be on the verge of joining Saudi Pro League club Al-Shabab with reports from Saudi Arabia claiming that Newcastle’s 2-0 win at Arsenal would be the goalkeeper’s last for the club.

The Slovakian played a role in Newcastle’s opening goal with his free-kick eventually dropping to Alexander Isak, who scored his 15th goal of the season. Anthony Gordon doubled The Magpies lead in the second half to give Howe’s side a clear advantage heading into next month’s Carabao Cup semi-final second leg at St James’ Park.

After the full-time whistle, an emotional Dubravka could be seen waving to the Newcastle fans as they sang his name. The 35-year-old was the last player to leave the pitch at the Emirates Stadium.

Shortly after, Howe was asked about the moment Dubravka shared with the supporters and whether is was a ‘goodbye gesture’ from the player.

“I’ve got nothing to add to that,” he said. “We’ve been preparing for this game with Martin. He’s playing very well at the moment and of course, I wouldn’t want to lose him.”

When pressed on whether Dubravka is set to leave the club, Howe confirmed he would be speaking to sporting director Paul Mitchell about the situation.

“I know nothing, genuinely,” he added. “I’ve been head down into the game so I’m sure I’ll speak to Paul at some stage today."

Howe went on to make a bombshell admission that he not only wants Dubravka to stay at Newcastle for the remainder of the season but also sign a new contract with his current deal set to expire in the summer.

When asked if he wants Dubravka to agree a new deal, Howe told The Gazette: “That would be my wish.”

But it seems the situation is out of the Newcastle head coach’s hands.

Newcastle now prepare to face Bromley in the FA Cup third round at St James’ Park on Sunday with rotation expected throughout the side, including in goal. Nick Pope remains out injured for Newcastle but is expected to return as early as next week.